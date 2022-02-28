PHILIPSBURG — Downtown Philipsburg will be celebrating Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, today. Some local businesses will hand out beads and masks. Eateries, such as the Brown Dog, will hold a special menu for the occasion, according to Facebook posts.
