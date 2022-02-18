PENFIELD — March is maple sugaring season at Parker Dam Sate Park, and the public can come to the park to learn how real maple syrup is made.
Learn the sweet story of maple sugaring, how it was discovered, how it was made years ago and how it is made today. Learn how to identify maple trees in the winter, how to choose the right trees for tapping, where to place the taps and how to collect sap. Find out how large, modern sugar operations produce syrup and other maple products and how Parker Dam State Park’s small operation produces this tasteful treat.
A few participants will get to tap a maple tree, gather in the sap and help out. Free taste samples of pure maple syrup will be available for all visitors.
Educational programs will be held each Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. throughout March. Attendees will meet at the park’s Sugar Shack, near Pavilion 7, just past the Cabin Road in the day-use area.
Schools and organized groups may schedule a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday maple sugaring program (March only) by calling (814-765-0630) or e-mailing (cahuber@pa.gov) the park’s Environmental Education Specialist.
In addition, schools and educators, including homeschool coordinators, can inquire about the park’s Maple Sugaring – Distance Learning virtual program, where student groups can learn about maple sugaring from their classroom or current learning environment. Educators should contact park Outdoor Programming Services staff at (814) 765-0630 or parkerdamsp@pa.gov to discuss setting up this virtual program for their students.