BELLEFONTE (TNS) — A man who started a December fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage to his mother’s Rush Township home was sentenced Monday to at least three years in state prison.

Brent Archer Sr., 35, was sentenced by Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver to a maximum of 10 years in prison. He received credit for about nine months served in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos