MUNSTER — One man was killed on Friday evening in a Cambria County motor vehicle crash.
Ebcnsburg-Based state police say Richard Bartoletti, 76, of Midway, was killed in the crash that occurred at 10:52 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 westbound in Munster Township between Ebensburg and Cresson.
According to police, Bartoletti’s vehicle, a 2012 Ford Transit van was stopped in the passing/left hand lane for an unknown reason. The van also did not have rear illuminated lights.
A 2021 Chrysler Pacifica van driven by a 42-year-old Johnstown man was also traveling westbound in the same lane of travel just prior to the crash. The driver did not see Bartoletti’s stopped vehicle and struck the vehicle from the rear.
Bartoletti’s van traveled across the right hand lane and off the side of the road where it came to a final rest in the right hand lane of travel. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Cambria County Coroner. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The Pacifica sustained major front-end damage. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Police were also assisted on scene by Cresson Borough Police, Cresson Township Police, Cambria Alliance EMS, Cresson Vol. Fire Dept., PSP Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit and PSP Troop A Forensic Services Unit.