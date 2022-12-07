Robert Dwayne Straw, 60, of West Decatur, who is accused of beating his disabled father, waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Straw is charged with strikes/shoves/kicks or attempt/threaten care-dependent person, a misdemeanor of the first degree; recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, both misdemeanors of the second degree; summary harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 30, Straw called 911 and reported he beat up his father and needed an ambulance.
Police arrived at the residence at 12:27 a.m. Straw was at the residence and informed police his father was in the bedroom.
Troopers observed the victim lying on the bed sideways. The victim had several bruises and cuts and was bleeding from the eye and ear. The victim said his son had beaten him up.
The victim was transported to UPMC Altoona Trauma Center for treatment.
On Dec. 1 at 12:30 a.m. police interviewed Straw. He told police he had returned home from the American Legion and his father had to use the bathroom.
Straw said he just snapped and starting striking his father. He said he had been caring for his father for the past eight years and couldn’t take it anymore and just snapped.
Straw remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Straw was not listed as having an attorney on court documents. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.