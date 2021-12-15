Clinton Joseph Rosselli, 39, of Osceola Mills who is accused of assaulting a state trooper and trying to escape, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 24, a state trooper pulled into the parking lot of the Minit Mart in Bradford Township when he spotted Rosselli getting out of a vehicle.
He ran the plate numbers in the law enforcement database and discovered Rosselli had warrants out for his arrest.
The state trooper waited outside for a few minutes but Rosselli didn’t exit so he entered the store and saw Rosselli was playing a Skills machine.
The trooper told Rosselli he had warrants out for his arrest and he was taking him into custody.
The trooper grabbed Rosselli’s arm but Rosselli resisted and began to wrestle with the trooper.
The two wrestled on the floor when Rosselli attempted to take the state trooper’s service weapon from its holster.
The trooper grabbed the holster to prevent Rosselli from taking it and Rosselli then grabbed the trooper by the head and pinned him to the ground.
Rosselli was eventually taken into custody and he was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of his injuries.
Rosselli received a medical procedure and his handcuffs were removed for the procedure.
Once the procedure was completed, Rosselli was removed from the scan room. But once entering the hallway, Rosselli jumped off the bed and ran out of the Emergency Room and went outside.
Rosselli ran up a hill and a state trooper deployed a Taser energy weapon, but only one prong hit Rosselli and he kept running. A second trooper deployed a Taser energy weapon, hitting him with both prongs, causing Rosselli to fall to the ground.
Rosselli was handcuffed and taken back to the hospital where he was cleared medically and was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Rosselli is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the second degree; disarming law enforcement officer — felony of the third degree, simple assault and resisting arrest — misdemeanors of the second degree.
He is charged in a second case with escape — felony of the third degree.
Rosselli remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Rosselli was represented by Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steve Johnston.