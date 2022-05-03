Malcome Barnes Memorial Stocking held in Curwensville

CURWENSVILLE — Members of the Anderson Creek Watershed Association and the Susquehanna Rod and Gun Club came together to stock several hundred trout in Anderson Creek in memory of longtime member Malcome Barnes.
The fish were placed in the creek from the Pike Township building in Curwensville to the confluence of Anderson Creek.
The ACWA would like to thank those who donated to this cause — Bloom Electric, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Casteel, Frank Kilbride, Betty Barnes, the Curwensville Veterans Association, a donation from Lyda Dixon in memory of her late husband, Jerry Dixon, Sr. who was an avid fisherman, and to everyone who donated aluminum cans.
Members from the watershed association are still collecting cans and cash donations to aid in future stocking events.
Call President Garry Harman at 814-236-2572 to make arrangements for can pick up or drop off. Donations can be sent to the ACWA, P.O. Box 53, Curwensville, PA 16833.
Monthly meetings are held the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Pike Township building in Curwensville. Public welcome.