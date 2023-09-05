MADERA — The Madera High School Association and the Houtzdale, Woodward, Brisbin High School Alumni held a combined alumni reunion on Saturday, May 27 in the Madera Fire Hall social room.
The event is held annually and anyone who graduated from the Madera or Houtzale Woodward Brisbin schools are welcome. Attendees included classes of 1947 through 1965. Classes from 1966 from both schools will be invited in 2024.
Social hour was held from 3 to 5 p.m. Caryn Southern, Class of 1965, welcomed everyone on behalf of the committee. She also recognized the following attendees: the oldest attending alumni was Helen (Baron) Skebo, Madera Class of 1947. Merle Sell and June (Graffius) Franchock, Madera Class of 1948, and Vera (Holowecky) Nazaruk, H.W.B. Class of 1950.
The Classes of 1953 celebrated its 70th year since graduation, the Class of 1959 celebrated its 65th year, Class of 1963 its 60th anniversary and the Class of 1961 had the most members in attendance with 16.
The program also included a history of the the Madera and HWB schools.
A moment of silence was held for deceased classmates. The guest speaker historian Larry Kokoskie who honored Merle Sell for his historic effort in saving a person’s life years ago. Sell gave the blessing, which was followed by a full course meal of roast beef and oven roasted turkey with all the trimmings.
Alumni traveled from Ohio, Florida, New York, Colorado, Missouri, Minnesota, Indiana and Pennsylvania to attend.
Attendees also enjoyed a memorabilia table with items dating from 1904 to the 1960s. John Draisey provided music for the event playing music from the 1950s and 60s.
There was also information available about the Alumni Wall located at the Moshannon Valley High School. For more information about this event contact committee members Carolyn (Baron) DeLattre or Doris (Cramer) Couder.
The 2023 reunion will be held on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.