For our second installment of Fair Food Reviews, Tyler Kolesar, who is on loan to The Progress from The Courier Express sports department, and I sampled the menu at Ultimate Stromboli of Claysburg Pizza. This food truck in located in the Grove area of the Clearfield County Fair.
Scott Pfaunmiller of Claysburg said he has owned the food truck since 2018 and this is the first time for the truck to attend the Clearfield County Fair.
The food truck sells stromboli, pizza, stuffed bread sticks, cinnamon rolls and slush puppy drinks.
According to Pfaunmiller, all of their food is made in house and they make the pizza dough fresh every day.
Tyler and I split an order of bread sticks stuffed with pepperoni and cheese and we each had a slice of pepperoni pizza.
There are a lot of places that sell pizza at the fair — so pizza vendors better bring their A game. We agreed that Ultimate Pizza of Claysburg Pizza does not disappoint.
It is a thin style crust pizza with a generous helping of cheese and pepperoni and the slices are a good size — and we enjoyed our slices of pie while sitting in the shade of the Grove.
At $3 a slice it is less expensive than what other some other pizza stands are offering.
The stuffed breadsticks come with three large breadsticks and a cup of marinara sauce for dipping. And like the pizza, they come with a generous amount of cheese. At $6, they too are reasonably priced, especially with the amount of food you get.
Tyler and I both enjoyed the breadsticks and we would not hesitate patronizing this food truck again.
Although this is the first year the food truck has been at the fair, many people in the area are probably familiar with their products as many of the local school districts and sports teams sell the company’s frozen pizzas and stromboli as fundraisers.
If one enjoys the company’s frozen pizzas, it is a safe bet you wouldn’t be disappointed by their freshly made pizzas, stromboli and stuffed breadsticks at the fair.
Pfaunmiller said they travel to several of the larger fairs and events in the region during the months of March through November. But he said most of their business is corporate and catering events.
He said they decided to come to the Clearfield County Fair this year after a member of the fair board went to the food truck at the Bloomsburg Fair and asked if they would come to Clearfield County Fair.