For our second installment of Fair Food Reviews, Tyler Kolesar, who is on loan to The Progress from The Courier Express sports department, and I sampled the menu at Ultimate Stromboli of Claysburg Pizza. This food truck in located in the Grove area of the Clearfield County Fair.

Scott Pfaunmiller of Claysburg said he has owned the food truck since 2018 and this is the first time for the truck to attend the Clearfield County Fair.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos