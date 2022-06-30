The Lumber Heritage Region, funded by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources partnership grant, has produced its first round of Local Legends of Lumbering video series.
The lumber harvested in Pennsylvania’s forests helped build America in the 19th and 20th Centuries. Today it is no different, the hardwoods harvested in the Lumber Heritage Region are sought after worldwide. This is an interesting industry in so many ways. Listening to the stories of how things were and are done, generationally, is eye opening and heartwarming.
The goal for this video is to reach people living in the 15-county LHR and give them a better understanding of the impact the forest products industry has on our everyday lives. It a way to educate people on the importance of using hardwoods in their lives. Most of all, it is a way for us to educate youth on how a career in the forest products industry can be challenging, rewarding, and fruitful. The legends that are depicted in these videos are sharing their life’s journeys, (short version of course), in hopes, that more people gain, not only an understanding of the many uses of lumber, but also build a deeper appreciation for the area we live in.
The video series can be found at https://lumberheritage.org/discover/local-legends-of-lumbering. The series of four includes an introduction video and three, half-hour videos.
The first interview is with Max Bingaman, Bingaman Lumber. The next two are Roger Rorabaugh, the former Rorabaugh Lumber and Larry, Dennis, Jake, and Jessica (Fresch) Hickman of Hickman Woods. Each of these videos holds stories that are irreplaceable to the industry.
“I had the most wonderful time doing the interviews for these videos. There are two things that are evident with all these individuals, their respect for the forests and their deep family ties,” said Executive Director Holly Komonczi.
For more information on careers in the Forest Products Industry visit our website at www.lumberheritage.org/industry. For information about the LHR and how you can get involved email info@lumberheritage.org.