A new revolving loan program using COVID relief funds has been started for small businesses in Clearfield County, according to Clearly Ahead Executive Director Rob Swales.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners, Swales said Clearly Ahead, which is the county’s economic development organization, has received a $1,122,500 grant from the state using funds from the American Rescue Act to start a new revolving loan fund.
Swales said Clearly Ahead was one of 21 economic development entities in the state to get funding to start a revolving loan program.
“Our focus is strictly on Clearfield County small businesses,” Swales said.
Swales stated they are focusing the loan program particularly on small businesses that have been overlooked in the past.
He said previous revolving loan programs focused on industrial and industrial-related businesses, but this program also includes commercial small businesses like small retail stores, restaurants, hospitality and tourism, and recreation businesses.
“This provided us with a unique opportunity to create a program specific to those needs as well as cast a broad net throughout Clearfield County to help with projects,” Swales said.
The revolving loan program could be used for purchases such as machinery and equipment, site and facilities, and working capital, Swales said.
He said the program offers businesses loans at below market rate interest with flexible terms from three to 10 years. Swales said the interest rates would be set on a case-by-case basis, but most would be in the 4-5 percent range.
Commissioner John Sobel said he believes the local economy never really recovered from the Great Recession, and the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic were particularly hard on small businesses in the area.
“Oftentimes what makes life in small towns better are small businesses,” Sobel said. “I hope this is able to help them out.”
Commissioner Dave Glass noted that previous COVID-19 relief programs for businesses were to help them survive, while this new program will hopefully help start new businesses and help small businesses to grow and flourish.
“That’s a big need,” Glass said.
The maximum loan amount is $100,000, and the loan cannot exceed 50 percent of the project cost, Swales said. The business must have a loan that is an equal match from another financial entity, Swales said. For example, if a business receives a $25,000 loan under the program, it must have another non-state or federally financed loan of $25,000.
To qualify for a loan, the business must have less than 100 employees, but Swales said they are going to be focusing on businesses with less than 10 employees.
For more information or to apply for a loan, contact Clearly Ahead Development at 139 W. Market St., Suite 200, Clearfield PA, 16830; call 814-768-7838; fax 814-768-7338; email rswales@ClearlyAhead.com or pmccloskey@ClearlyAhead.com; or visit clearlyahead.com.