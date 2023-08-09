PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Amateur Radio Station has recently built a new operational command center within the Philipsburg American Legion in case of emergencies.
The radio station can contact several different crucial organizations in case of an emergency, including other radio stations and hospitals.
The project as a whole is nearly complete, but the only missing piece is the radio tower. The tower has yet to be built and PARA has been looking towards Rush Township to help provide funding for the tower.
However, this is not so easily done, as the township’s funding is needed elsewhere at the moment.
“While this is a very worth cause, we would say yes to this donation at any other point in time. However, right now we’ve got projects lined up that we’ve been wanting to tackle since the pandemic hit,” said Supervisor Pat Romano. “We’re in the hole right now with funding and right now I’m not sure if we can confidently allocate those funds.”
The PARA representative at the meeting had then asked for a straightforward answer to the question and one was given.
“I don’t think we realized that the funding for the radio project would’ve been needed so immediately,” Romano said. “We won’t be able to allocate the funds and give you a confident answer until what looks like next February or March.”
He continued, “Although if we were to answer this question right now in this very moment, the answer would be a no.”
Fellow Supervisors Jason Vaux and Dave Jackson agreed with this statement and no further discussion on the matter was held.
PARA will look for other local municipalities to help with the project.