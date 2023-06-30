The Clearfield Municipal Authority promoted Rich Lopez of Clearfield as manager to replace John Williams at a special meeting yesterday.
Lopez will assume the duties as manager on Monday.
Lopez has been employed with the CMA for nine years and currently is a foreman.
He will be paid a salary of $65,000 a year plus benefits.
CMA Board Chairman Russell Triponey said the personnel committee interviewed three candidates for the position and the committee unanimously recommended Lopez for the position.
The CMA board voted unanimously to approve Lopez’s promotion.
The CMA board also voted to hire Williams as a temporary part-time consultant at a rate of $500 per month.
Triponey said they are keeping Williams on as a consultant to assist in the transition.