Students throughout the region competed at the Poetry Out Loud Competition CUI-10 Regional Finals held yesterday at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre.
Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry competition, sponsored by the National Endowment of the Arts, where competitors recite three poems by noted authors from memory.
Ty Irwin Elensky, a sophomore at Curwensville High School, won third place in the competition. For the event, he recited “About Standing (in Kinship)” by Kimberly Blaeser, “The Wish by a Young Lady” by Laetitia Pilkington, and “Ode to Langston” by Dawn Quigley.
Mathes Miller-Priddy, a sophomore at the Delta Program in State College, won first place, and Kate Harman, a junior at Bellefonte Area High School, won second place.
Other finalists included Paige Rishel, senior, Philipsburg-Osceola High School; Emily McTavish, junior, Clearfield Christian Alliance School; Mary Lambert, junior, State College High School; and Aylee Johnson, freshman, Clearfield Area High School.
Miller-Priddy will now go onto the state competition for a chance to compete in nationals held in Washington D.C.
The judges for the event were Lisa Coval, director of the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library; Gayle Gearhart, artistic director of CAST; Jenna Rice, Galaxy Teaching Artist and children’s book author; and Clearfield County Commissioner Dr. Mary Tatum.