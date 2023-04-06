PENFIELD — Member clubs of Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen’s Association once again are having their free lasagne dinner event at Penfield Firemen’s recreation hall located on state Route 255 in Penfield.
The dinner will be held on Friday, April 14. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be served around 6:16 p.m.
Members of the following organizations are invited to attend:
- Bennetts Valley Rod & Gun Club
- Burnside Sportsmen
- Cooper Township Sportsmen
- Glen Richey Sportsmen
- Clearfield Thunderbirds/NWTF
- Mosquito Creek Sportsmen
- Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited
- Susquehanna Valley Rod & Gun Club
- 3-Point Sportsmen
Dinner reservations and more information can be obtained by calling Sharon Josefik at 814-553-1910 or Barry Long at 814-592-8469.