Local man graduates from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp

CLEARFIELD — Private Brendan James Charles, 21, son of Michael and Bobbi Jo Charles of Clearfield, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. on Aug. 25.
PVT Charles successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 67 recruits in 1st RTBN Delta Co, Platoon 1062. While in recruit training PVT Charles accomplished/achieved the following: expert marksmanship in rifle training. Following 10 days home on leave he will report to Camp Geiger for one month at Military Combat Training then Military Occupation Specialty school at Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif.