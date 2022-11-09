The Golden Bison and Alumni Association celebrated the filling of the last bricks at the Bison Wall next to the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library yesterday afternoon.
In 1995, the wall was presented to the Golden Bison and Alumni Association by the Class of 1962 in honor of their teachers and classmates. The wall is located at the site of the former high school and junior high school. Graduates of Clearfield area schools could have their name placed on a brick on the wall for a donation. But the bricks are now full and they are no longer taking any more orders, Memorial Wall Chairperson Ron Porter said.
The association has 105 bricks that will be engraved next spring. These are the last of the bricks to be filled on the wall, Porter said.
The wall was designed by David L. Yocum. Rodney Bowers of Clearfield was the contractor for the wall.
The bison statue was designed by Clearfield graduates, and it was constructed and poured at Clearfield Machine Company. It was transported to the site by Gearhart Excavating.
The granite marker that replaced the original fountain was donated by John Kovach in memory of his wife, Helen Pellerite Kovach, Class of 1938.
The second bench was installed in memory of Ray and Louise Walker — advocates for our youth, Porter said.
The Golden Bison Association was formed on Oct. 28, 1986 by members who graduated from Clearfield High School 50 or more years ago. In 1993 the group decided to include all graduates of Clearfield Area High School and changed its name to the Golden Bison and Alumni Association.
The officers of the Golden Bison and Alumni Association are President Tom Young, Scholarship Chairperson and Memorial Wall Committee Chair Ron Porter, Membership Committeee Chair Linda Dale, Secretary Joyce Body Flitcher, Distinguished Alumni Committee Chairperson Dr. Donna Tubbs.