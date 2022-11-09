The Golden Bison and Alumni Association celebrated the last of the memorial bricks. The association is no longer taking orders for bricks and next spring, the last 105 bricks on the Bison Memorial Wall will be engraved. Pictured from left are Memorial Wall Committee Chairman Ron Porter of Clearfield Distinguished Alumni, Committee Chairperson Dr. Donna Tubbs of Curwensville, President Thomas Young, Rodney Bowers, contractor of the wall and Dan Hill of Cuetera, engraver.