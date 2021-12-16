WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., on Thursday announced more than $70 million in funding for 62 airports in Pennsylvania. The funding comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grants in the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill. More funding for Pennsylvania airports is expected in years to come.
Three local airports are among the recipients for the fiscal year 2022.
The Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport will receive $159,000, and the DuBois Regional Airport will likewise receive $159,000.
The University Park Airport in State College was awarded $1,911,871.
“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” said Casey. “These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania—over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”