DuBOIS — The Annual DuBois Educational Foundation Lion Wine and Cheese fundraiser to support Penn State DuBois student services, activities, events, and athletics is planned for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Luigi’s Villa, 800 West Weber Ave. in DuBois.
Open to the public, this event will feature wine and cheese tasting, craft beer tasting, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and dessert. Live and silent auctions, raffles, and other games of chance will also be held. The cost is $50 per person, with a table sponsorship opportunity available for $500. The table sponsorship includes seating and event entry fee for 10 people at a table that can be named for your business or for an individual.
In the past, those attending the Lion Wine and Cheese have had the opportunity to bid on popular prizes including a wine making experience from Starr Hill Winery of Curwensville, golf vacation packages, weekend getaways, Penn State Football tickets, club seats for Pittsburgh Pirates games, sports memorabilia, and more.
The Lion Wine and Cheese is organized annually by the DEF, the advisory board for Penn State DuBois, made up of business and community leaders who are invested in offering the best in higher education to individuals in Central Pennsylvania. Established in 1944, the DEF has been instrumental in funding the construction of three campus buildings: the Patrick Swift Building, the Mary Smeal Building, and the DEF Workforce Development Building. Proceeds from this event will have a direct impact on the student experience at Penn State DuBois, supporting activities that help to enrich the college experience.
Donations of auction items are being accepted for this event. To donate, contact Ken at 814-375-4857 or kcn3@psu.edu
To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Laura at 814-375-4705 or laurapentz@psu.edu