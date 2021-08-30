OSCEOLA MILLS — The Osceola Mills Community Library is collecting donations for its upcoming annual basket auction.
The auction, which will start Sept. 7, is one of two major fundraising initiatives, according to volunteer Barbara Golding. Volunteers put together the baskets.
Tickets for the auction are three for $1, she noted. The drawing is usually around mid-November.
Baskets usually have a theme, such as kids, Christmas, pet and autumn. Some items have already been donated. The library has a flower arrangement, a candle, gift certificates and more.
“This community has been very supportive of the library,” Golding stated. “They’ve been very generous with their donations.”
The library is run by volunteers and solely functions on donations, according to Golding. They also hold another major fundraiser in the spring. The library may save a larger donated item for spring.
The money from the upcoming fundraiser is used to buy books and other supplies. In the past, the library typically brought in about $500 to $700 on the initiative.
The library accepts donations for the baskets at any time.
“If people bring in something, we put it out right away,” Golding said. “If somebody brings something in, we’ll be happy to add it.”