Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus will remain open, according to LHU Provost and Vice President Dr. Ron Darbeau at a meet and greet event held Wednesday at the satellite campus.
“The Clearfield campus is not closing,” Darbeau pledge. “The opposite is true and there is going to be increased investment in the Clearfield campus. Clearfield is here to stay.”
He said LHU should have invested more in the campus in the past and they won’t be making the same mistake in the future.
“There is a mutual benefit for us to expand the offerings at this campus and see this campus grow, and for Clearfield to be a vibrant part of this new triad,” he added.
LHU is in the process of merging with two other state run universities — Mansfield University and Bloomsburg — to form a triad.
The merger is in response to declining enrollment and declining revenues at the three schools, Darbeau said, explaining that LHU’s expenses exceed its revenues.
“The system as a whole is hemorrhaging resources and is simply unsustainable,” Darbeau said.
He said initially there was discussion about closing the Clearfield campus — but that option was rejected.
“It was many proposals that were considered,” Darbeau said.
Although enrollment at LHU has declined and continues to decline, Clearfield is one of two campuses where enrollment has increased. Officials are now looking at ways to further build the campus. He said they are considering bringing programs to the campus where students can earn credentials, certificates, associates degrees and baccalaureate degrees.
“It is our intention for the Clearfield campus to be a full partner in the triad,” Darbeau said.
But he said whatever they do has to be fiscally responsible.
Officials are looking at making strategic investments in the campus. Darbeau said it wasn’t a coincidence that enrollment at the Clearfield campus increased after additional programs were extended from Lock Haven University to the Clearfield campus. But he said they also don’t want to spend large sums of money duplicating facilities at all the member campuses.
He said the challenge going forward is to determine what programming should be brought from Lock Haven and the other universities to the Clearfield campus. One way is they will be using more distance learning so students at a campus such as Clearfield can have access to classes and programs located at other campuses in the triad.
Darbeau also said they are investing in state-of-the-art technology and faculty training to make this happen.
He said controlling costs is extremely important because these costs are ultimately passed on to the students. Rising tuition at LHU has eliminated much of the cost advantage the university once had over many of its competitors.
He also said the schools will be spending more on recruiting in-state, out of state and international students to increase enrollment.
Darbeau said there is an increasing need of health care practitioners and they are considering expanding health care programs at the campus. But to expand these programs in Clearfield, they will need more partnerships with health care providers for students to do their clinical work. He said clinical work is one of the large bottlenecks for many of these programs, and they can’t have more students if they don’t have partner facilities where students can go to complete their clinical work.
Clinical work cannot be done remotely or by simulation.
When Darbeau was asked if the merger plan includes staff reductions, he said LHU has reduced its staff to “right size its campus.” He said every university in the state system is looking at ways to control costs and part of that is right sizing campuses. But he added that the integration of the universities is not the cause of the right sizing of the campuses.
He said the merger launches in July of next year and he said the launch won’t be perfect.
“But we aren’t building this for 2022 or 2023 or 2024. Most of our universities have been around for 150, 180 years. We are building this for 2050, 2075, to make sure the higher education platform in Pennsylvania exists in a robust way for the students who come to us now and for their children and their childrens’ children, because the alternative is unthinkable,” Darbeau said.