JOHNSTOWN — Jeffrey Lees is seeking re-election for the office of Cambria County coroner as a Republican in the upcoming 2023 Election.
Lees is a lifelong Johnstown resident with over 22 years in the coroner’s office. He began his career as a per-diem deputy in 2000 and was promoted a full-time deputy in 2001. He was promoted to chief deputy coroner in 2008, elected coroner in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
The office currently has three full-time deputies and six per-diem deputies. The primary job of the coroner is to investigate sudden and violent deaths to determine the cause and manner of death. Lees considers his staff the backbone of the office.
Lees is nationally certified by the American Board of Medical Legal Death Investigators and state certified by the Attorney General’s Office and Pennsylvania State Coroners’ Association.
“We owe it to the deceased and their families to determine the cause of death, so the family can have closure,” Lees said. “We treat the deceased with the utmost dignity and respect and show compassion and empathy to the families. Getting answers to why their loved one passed is crucial in the healing and closure process. There’s nothing worse in life than to lose someone you love, and there is no room for error.”
The coroner must also testify in court as a witness when called. “I feel it’s a great honor to speak on behalf of the deceased and represent their families at the worst time of their lives,” Lees said. “It’s not a job for everyone. This is a full-time job, 24/7, with limited to no time off, including vacations. The coroner is notified and kept informed of all cases that is handled by the office.”
On Sept. 11, 2001, the Cambria County Coroner’s Office was requested to assist Somerset County Coroner at the Flight 93 crash site, where Lees assisted in recovery operations. This opportunity gave him a wealth of knowledge in disaster operations and planning.
Lees was responsible for obtaining national accreditation for the office in 2017 and 2022. The accreditation review is completed every five years. Cambria County is one of six coroners’ offices out of 67 in the state with this accreditation.
Lees is chairman of the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Program (Yellow Ribbon). “We have talked to over forty thousand students and staff in school districts within the county and will continue to educate them about suicide prevention, drug and alcohol prevention, Prom Promise events and the role of the coroners’ office,” Lees said.
Lees is a member of the Cambria County Drug Coalition Panel as part of the strategic planning team. Lees believes in consistently sharing vital statistics with area leaders and advising what is being seen. There is still a lot of work to do and having treatment centers is crucial.
He is chairman of the Child Death Review Team in Cambria County. The team has multiple agencies that review cases to see if the death could have been prevented. He is also a member of the Cambria County Elder Abuse Task Force Team.
He also lectures law enforcement, doctors, trauma service staff, nursing staff, nursing students and other health care professionals about forensic crime scene investigations. These seminars are very important because many death cases occur in health care settings. Other organizations he has lectured include the Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadet Program, Young Marines, area church organizations, township supervisors and borough councils, the Bar Association, Criminal Justice students and Rotary Clubs.
Lees will continue in moving the office forward and continue to have an outstanding working relationship with police, fire, EMS, District Attorneys’ Office, FBI, Attorney General’s Office, OSHA, Crisis Agency, Children and Youth Agency and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education Agency. He is humbled and honored to be the Cambria County coroner.