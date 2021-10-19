A lawsuit filed against Clearfield County for the death of an inmate has been dismissed, Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass announced at yesterday’s prison board meeting.
Michael Duffalo, 38, of Brockway was housed in the Clearfield County Jail when he hung himself, three days after his birthday on March 10, 2019. Mikayla Duffalo has filed a civil rights lawsuit on behalf of the family in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in Johnstown.
The lawsuit sought damages in excess of $100,000.
Glass said the county turned over the case to its insurance company and Glass said he recevied an email from the attorney representing the insurance company informing them that the case has been dismissed.
According to the complaint, Duffalo was arrested by state troopers on March 4 at his residence in Brockway and was placed in the Jefferson County Jail. It was discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest in Clearfield County for an alleged theft and he was transferred to the Clearfield County Jail on March 5, according to a previous article in The Progress.