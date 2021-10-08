Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department provided the department’s statistics for the month of September to Lawrence Township Supervisors at their recent meeting.
According to Clark, the department had 76 criminal arrests, five DUI arrests, 14 summary criminal arrests, eight drug arrests, 132 traffic arrests/citations, 146 traffic stops, 144 written warnings, 50 court hearings, served 79 subpoenas, 56 warrants, 1,083 total incidents and 16 crashes investigated.
Officer Zachary Cowan was named Officer of the Month.
Clark also praised the township’s mechanics, saying they work hard to get police vehicles back in service quickly.
“They do a tremendous job as mechanics of Lawrence Township,” Clark said.