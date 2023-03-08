Lawrence Township Supervisors approved holding Community Cleanup Days on May 13 and 14.
As in previous cleanup days, residents can dispose of unwanted household waste and dispose of large and hard to dispose of items like furniture, mattresses, microwaves, computer towers, bicycles, lawn mowers, refrigerators, stoves etc. free of charge.
Items that will not be accepted include electronics, televisions, computer monitors, laptops, chemicals, paints and tires.
The Community Cleanup is held at the township building located along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway.
In other business, the supervisors:
- set the wage of Roadmaster Jim King at $27.50 per hour following an executive session to discuss personnel issues. King was previously paid a salary of $23 per hour.
- reappointed attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield as the township’s solicitor and approved his salary of $27,000 per year. Shaw was first appointed solicitor in March of 2022.
- during the public comment period, Terry Wigfield said he was opposed to the township spending more than $1 million on a new rescue truck for the Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 (Station 5). He suggested they have their current rescue truck refurbished instead of purchasing a new one. Supervisor Randy Powell said the township has ordered the new rescue truck at a cost of $1.3 million but it won’t be delivered for approximately three years. Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the current rescue truck is in too bad condition and it would be too expensive to refurbish. Supervisor Brian Collins agreed and said with the cost and availability of truck parts these days, it would be too expensive to refurbish the rescue truck.