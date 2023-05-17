Lawrence Township Supervisors expressed support for placing Tesla superchargers in the Burger King parking lot at its meeting Tuesday night.
At a May 3 hearing, the township zoning hearing board voted unanimously to approve a variance to allow Tesla Inc. of Austin Texas to place 10 electric vehicle supercharger stations in the restaurant’s parking lot along the property line with the Rainbow III Car Wash along state Route 879.
The proposal needed a variance because the charging stations are within the 10-foot setback.
The superchargers can charge an EV in 20 minutes and would be the only superchargers within 50 miles along Interstate 80.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Ron Porter said he read in The Progress that Supervisor Randy Powell said he was opposed to granting the variance at the zoning hearing board meeting, and asked Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner and Brian Collins what their position on the project was.
Porter said he is in favor of superchargers saying he has an EV and charging stations are extremely important to EV owners because if they run out of power, they can’t just go get a can of gasoline — they have to get the vehicle towed to the closest charging station.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said he is in favor of the charging stations and said they would be good for the local economy as they would bring people off I-80 and spend money in the township.
“I’m all for the superchargers,” Ruffner said.
Ruffner and Collins said they didn’t have any opposition to the superchargers since the adjoining property owner wasn’t opposed to them. Collins said someday we will all be forced to use EVs.
Powell said he wasn’t opposed to the project itself, he was only opposed to granting the variance to encroach on the setback because it could set precedence, and if they approve too many of these, the township would lose control over what goes in its setbacks.
In other business, township Secretary Barbara Shaffner announced Tuesday was her last meeting as secretary as she is retiring at the end of the month after 22 years of service.
“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” Shaffner said.
Ruffner thanked Shaffner for her years of service.
“The township owes you a huge debt of gratitude,” Ruffner said.
Ruffner said Shaffner spent a lot of time managing things at the township and has made his term as supervisor a lot easier.