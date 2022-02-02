Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday voted to purchase a new loader.
According to Roadmaster Ron Woodling, a Caterpillar-brand loader costs $114,400. If a side dump bucket is added, it would increase the cost by $20,832 — for a total of $135,232. The addition of the LED light package with beacon would add an additional $2,100.
Woodling said they have enough money in the capital budget to purchase the loader without the side bucket. If the side dump bucket is added, the township would have to find the money from somewhere else in the budget.
The side dump bucket allows the loader to discharge materials from the side rather than behind. Supervisor Brian Collins said it saves a lot of time when working on the roads.
“It will save us a lot of money in the long run,” Collins said.
Lead time on the side bucket is 14 to 16 weeks. The loader would be in the first or second week in March, according to a representative of Cleveland Brothers.
Ron Porter of Clearfield, who was in the audience, agreed and said if the township is going to put stone into a ditch for the installation of pipes, the side dump bucket is the way to go because it allows the loader to drive along the ditch and spread stone and said his company has side dump buckets on their machines.
Supervisor Randy Powell made the motion to move forward on the purchase of the loader with the LED light package from Cleveland Brothers of Clearfield now and to have further discussions on the side dump bucket in the future.