Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday adjusted its fee schedule various permits required in the municipality.
Supervisors voted unanimously to set the food truck permit fee at $25 per year. The township requires food trucks to have Serve Safe inspection and insurance, and they must notify the township of where they will be located. All three supervisors said they didn’t want set the fee too high and discourage food truck owners from coming to the township.
Supervisors also lowered the timbering permit fee from $300 to $150. The township recently removed the requirement that timbering permits receive a conditional use approval, which requires a separate public hearing to be held.
Since the hearing is no longer necessary, the supervisors decided to reduce the fee in half.
Supervisors also set the Flood Plain Management permit fee at $50.
The new fees were approved unanimously, with all three supervisors in attendance.
The Flood Plain Permit is required for any construction in a flood plain and is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make sure the applicant is following all FEMA requirements, Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder said.
Lauder also reported the township hasn’t updated its Flood Plain Ordinance since 2011 and is out of date. She said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency does provide a free service where it would review the township’s ordinance and recommend any updates that are needed to meet FEMA requirements.
Supervisors voted to request PEMA examine the township’s Flood Plain Management ordinance.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the township has to be careful because if the township improperly issues a building permit in a flood plain, and the structure is damaged in a flood, the township could be held liable.
Lauder said FEMA does conduct audits of municipalities and if they are found to not be in compliance, worse case scenario, FEMA could kick the municipality out of the federal flood insurance plan and the municipality would be ineligible for disaster relief grants.
“So we want to make sure we are in compliance,” Lauder said.
In other business:
- Supervisors voted to move the public hearing for the proposed solar power plant along 104 Cavalry Rd. to June 20 at 6:30 p.m. because the applicant, Cavalry Road Solar of Lowell, Mass, couldn’t attend the June 6 date.
- Assistant Chief Julie Curry of the Clearfield Regional Police Department provided the department’s statistics for April. She said there were 27 criminal arrests, 21 non-traffic arrests, seven DUI arrests, five drug arrests, 59 traffic citations were issued, 131 traffic stops were conducted, responded to five parking complaints, officers attended 25 court hearings, served 54 warrants, assisted other agencies 17 times, responded to 12 accidents, for a total of 722 incidents.
- Curry reported the police department received a $1,200 grant from the Walmart Distribution Center and a $3,000 grant from the Walmart store.
- Supervisors authorized Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. to conduct a title search on the former Kerr Community Center. The community center has fallen into disrepair and the township is looking to have it removed. Shaw said ownership of the property is unknown and it could take some time to determine who the owners are. It is possible the township would have to get the property surveyed to determine its boundaries.