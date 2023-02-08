“It’s a fine line between being too conservative and too progressive.” — Lawrence Township Supervisor
Jeremy Ruffner
Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday voted to set March 28 at 6 p.m. as the public hearing date to discuss, proposed zoning amendments, including allowing multi-family homes in Residential Suburban zoning districts.
The proposed ordinances will then be voted on at the supervisor’s April 4 meeting.
The proposed amendments include a number of changes, including making multi-family homes of up to six units a permitted use in the Residential Suburban zoning districts, which includes Goldenrod, Long Meadow, Country Club Hills, Plymptonville, Coal Hill and Susquehanna Terrace neighborhoods.
Several residents attended the meeting to voice their opposition to this proposal.
Randy Lemmo said he is concerned that the change would allow single family homes to be divided up into multi-family homes in these neighborhoods.
Robert Brown argued that instead of making it a permitted use, make multi-family homes a conditional use in the Residential Suburban zones, which would give the township more control over what is placed in these residential neighborhoods.
“There are certain people who would do it right and there are certain people who I wouldn’t let build my doghouse,” Brown said.
If the township allows multi family homes as a permitted use, as long as they meet the baseline parameters, there is nothing the township can do to stop the project, Brown said.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the supervisors don’t have an issue with considering making multi-family homes a conditional use in the residential suburban districts — but he said the supervisors don’t want to “tie up” property where the township has the potential for tax revenue, which would also help other things grow in the township.
“It’s a fine line between being too conservative and too progressive,” Ruffner said.
Members of the public were not asked to provide their names for the record at the meeting, and one resident said he didn’t build a new home in River’s Bend to have a multi-family complex built next to it.
Ruffner said by allowing multi-family homes in the Residential Suburban zones, it would allow developers to clean up blighted properties and develop them into attractive residential structures that would be more of a “town home” design and not an apartment.
Ruffner said he believes most of these properties that would be built would be “high end,” and the people who rent, lease or buy these properties would be good neighbors.
Ruffner said there have been multi family homes recently built in Clearfield Borough that are “gorgeous,” and he would have no issue living in these homes.
A resident said one of the purposes of zoning is to protect homeowners that built single family residences, but now the supervisors are looking to remove these protections just because they think there are a few blighted properties. That resident asked Ruffner if there are any blighted properties in Golden Rod or Country Club areas.
Ruffner said he doesn’t know of any blighted properties in those neighborhoods.
Supervisor Randy Powell said the problem is there are Residential Suburban zones all over the township and the township can’t change one section and not change them all.
The Progress asked if the township could switch the areas where the township wants multi family homes to Residential Urban where multi-family homes are allowed — and keep areas like Golden Rod as Residential Suburban which currently do not allow multi-family homes.
Ruffner said this would be a way around “spot zoning.”
According to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, spot zoning “is the unreasonable or arbitrary classification of a small parcel of land, dissected or set apart from surrounding properties, with no reasonable basis for the differential zoning,” Atherton Development Company vs. the Township of Ferguson, (Centre County) 2011.
Ruffner said the supervisors understand people’s concerns, but said there are other municipalities in the area where multi-family homes have been permissible in these zones for years.
“At some point in time you have to be able to bend a little bit and fix some of this stuff so you can allow some progression,” Ruffner said. “It’s the only way that you are able to continue to let your community evolve.”