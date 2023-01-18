Lawrence Township was awarded a grant from the Clearfield County Conservation District for drainage improvements on Scribbers Road.
Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner on Tuesday announced the township was awarded a Dirt and Gravel Road grant for $45,569 for the project.
Roadmaster Jim King said the project would improve storm water drainage along the road. The project is expected to start this spring, Shaffner said.
The project is going to create additional work for the road crew, so the supervisors voted 3-0 to advertise for an additional part-time employee. Pay would be dependent upon the successful applicant’s experience.
In other business:
- Supervisors voted to purchase a Kubota excavator for $79,000 and a Case skid steer for $39,000 from Walker & Walker Equipment of Indiana.
- Supervisors increased the salary of its part-time road crew member by 10 percent to $17.28 per hour.
- Greg Dixon was appointed to the Clearfield Municipal Authority board.