Lawrence Twonship Police Chief Douglas Clark presented the statistics for the police department for the month of January.
He said it was a busy month, especially with vehicle crashes and DUI arrests.
In January alone, there were 29 crashes in the township. “Which is an enormous amount,” Clark said.
According to Clark, the department had 65 criminal arrests, 11 DUI arrests, 8 summary criminal arrests, 100 traffic arrests, 86 traffic stops, 57 warning notices were issued, officers made 40 court appearances, issued 60 subpoenas, fingerprinted 33 defendants, served 44 warrants, assisted other agencies nine times and responded to a total of 846 incidents.
Clark said Officer Jonathan Walker was named officer of the month for January.
“He was really busy and made a lot of arrests, including four DUI arrests,” Clark said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Ron Porter of Clearfield thanked Clark, the Lawrence Township Police Department, as well as Chief Vincent McGinnis and the Clearfield Borough Police Department, Sheriff Michael Churner and the county sheriff’s department for their work in keeping the public safe.
“We are very fortunate to live in Clearfield County and have that kind of police protection,” Porter said.