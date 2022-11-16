Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department has submitted his resignation/retirement as chief effective Jan. 28.
Clark submitted his his resignation at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors.
Clark has served as chief since 2017. Prior to his tenure with the township, Clark served with the State Police for 25.5 years.
Originally from Murraysville, Clark joined the U.S. Army when he was 18 and served as an Airborne Ranger with the 82nd Airborne for six years.
After his military service, Clark entered the State Police Academy and his first assignment was at the Clearfield barracks — and he has lived in Clearfield ever since.
He served for 15 years in Clearfield before going to the Punxsutawney barracks. Clark was then commander of the Rockview Barracks for five years. When he was promoted to lieutenant, he was assigned to Harrisburg and was in command of the Drug Law Enforcement Division for the entire state.
Supervisors voted to accept Clark’s resignation, with regret.
Clark is likely to be the last chief of the Lawrence Township Police Department as the township is planning to merge its police department with Clearfield Borough to form the Clearfield Regional Police Department at the beginning of the year.