The Lawrence Township Planning Commission recommended approval for five subdivisions at its meeting on Tuesday.
- Kirk Kennedy, executor of the Thomas A. Kennedy estate four lot subdivision at 9809 Clearfield Curwensville Highway — the residual lot of 5.6 acres and a 2.12 acre lot with K&K Storage will be conveyed. The total tract of land is 7.819 acres. The approval was made pending resolution of an issue with definitions relating to the residual lot.
- Gary and Debra Hepburn lot consolidation on Spring Street — the Hepburns are consolidating a paper alley into their lot. The size of the lot is 2.63 acres.
- Minor alteration to the land development plan for Clearfield Metal Technologies at 114 Appalachian Drive. A paper alley will be conveyed to the company from the Clearfield Foundation.
- Valarie Miceli (Ruffner) two lot subdivision along Pine Grove Nursery Road and Antes Hill Road off of the Glen Richey Highway — the total tract is 25.14 acres.
- Four lot subdivision along Flegal Road and state Route 153 — the land contains an abandoned trailer court that is being removed.
In attendance were planning commission members Dave Nelson, Karen Potts, Bill Thompson and Code Enforcement Officer Deb Finkbeiner.