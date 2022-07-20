Lawrence Township Supervisors voted to approve the subdivision and land development plan for a new Dollar General Store in Hyde at its meeting Tuesday night.
The store will be located on 1.3 acres along Fullerton Street between the Rainbow Car Wash and the railroad tracks.
Craig Bishop of Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, the engineers for the project, requested a waiver of the requirement that the storm water retention pond have a fence around it.
He said they are small ponds and the water would only be one to two feet deep during most rain storms and three and a half feet during a 100-year rainstorm.
However, Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder recommended against this, saying it is a safety precaution that is required in the township’s code and noted that there are a lot of children that live in the area.
Supervisor Randy Powell asked how deep are the ponds and Bishop said they were four feet deep.
“I’m not in favor of going without a fence on a four-foot pond,” Powell said. They said a four-foot tall chain link fence would be sufficient.
Supervisors voted 2-0 to approve the subdivision and land development plan with the fencing requirement. Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler was absent.
The store is scheduled to be completed next spring.
In other business:
- Supervisors voted to promote Lauder from part-time to full-time code enforcement officer with a wage of $18 per hour effective Aug. 1.
- Dwight Thurston said he was opposed to the township allowing multi-family homes in all of the townships residential suburban zoning districts. Township officials have discussed the possibility of allowing multi-family homes such as townhouses to spur development. Residential suburban districts include the Golden Rod, River’s Bend, Haney Firetower/Development, Long Meadow and Country Club neighborhoods.