Lawrence Township Supervisors and police Chief Douglas Clark discussed active shooter training and school safety issues at the recent township supervisors meeting.
At the meeting, Clark requested permission to send Officer Jonathan Walker to Active Shooter Instructor Certification in Monroeville. It is a four-day program and it starts on Aug. 29.
Clark said it is an instructor class so once completed, Walker will be certified and be able to come back and train the other police officers in the department
“With all that’s going on I think it’s necessary,” Clark said.
Clark said it is a good program that is being put on by a “top notch” organization — the National Tactical Officers Association.
Clark said the department hasn’t had an active shooter instructor since Sgt. Jim Glass retired in December of 2017. Glass left the department when he was elected to the magisterial district judge post in Houtzdale.
Supervisors voted unanimously to send Walker to the training.
Regarding schools in the township, Clark said the police department has a full-time police officer, Charles Marshall, fully armed and in uniform stationed in the school district. Clark said Marshal is a certified ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter Evaluate) active shooter school trainer who trains teachers and staff on how to respond in those situations.
Clark said he and Marshall recently performed a security review of both the high school and the elementary school. He said they checked the schools security systems such as locks, the fobs, etc. and said they only found a few small issues that the school district is going to correct before the next school year.
Clark said there were a few doors at the schools police couldn’t access because they didn’t have outside handles and only opened from the inside; therefore the district is going to change that so police would have more access points if something would happen.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner noted that unlike some schools, during school hours, the doors are always locked at both the elementary and high schools.
Clark also presented the department’s statistics for May at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors.
According to Clark, the department had 64 criminal arrests, five DUI arrests, seven drug arrests, 12 non-traffic citations, 117 traffic citations, issued 121 warrants, 117 traffic stops, attended 34 court hearings, served 24 warrants, investigated 14 crashes and there were 1,045 total incidents in May.
Clark also announced that Zachary Cowan was the officer of the month. He had three DUI arrests and eight criminal arrests.
In other business, during the public comment portion of the meeting, a resident of Riverview Road complained that his neighbor is burying and burning trash on his property and is causing a rat infestation problem in the neighborhood.
He said his attic now has rats and said it is an ongoing battle to keep the rats out of the living areas of his home and his wife is now too afraid to stay in the house.
He said he had an exterminator come to his house who said the neighboring property is causing the rat problem.
Supervisor Randy Powell said the township and the state Department of Environmental Protection are investigating the situation.