Lawrence Township Board Supervisors voted on Tuesday to accept an offer to sell the former Bayer Building in Hyde for the price tag of $450,000.
Supervisors declined to give additional details on the sale — including the name of the buyer — because it is not yet official. A formal sales agreement has not yet been drawn up, Supervisor Randy Powell said.
The building was a warehouse for the Bayer Clothing Group until June 2000 when it closed.
Lawrence Township took out a bank loan of $375,000 to purchase the building in December 2000 and moved its police department into the building soon afterward. The township put the building up for sale in October 2019 at a price of $480,000.
In October 2020, the township purchased the former Butler Chevrolet building from American Land Holding Corporation in exchange for the former township building on George Street, valued at $225,000 plus an additional $450,000 for a total of $675,000 according to previous news stories.
The township has since moved much of its operations into the former car dealership. The township still keeps some road materials and some road equipment in a garage in the Bayer building, which will eventually have to be moved out, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
Ruffner said the official sale of the building probably wouldn’t occur until May.
In an April 21, 1965 story published in The Progress, it was reported that Bayer Clothing purchased a former TAFCO facility in Hyde and was spending $200,000 to construct a new addition to the building. At the time, the total project cost was $385,000.
The former Bayer building has 90,000 square-feet of space. The township is leasing a portion of the building as warehouse space to a private company and several youth athletic organizations have facilities in the building. However, Ruffner said the new owner plans to allow the private company and some of the youth athletic groups to stay.