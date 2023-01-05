The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors approved its final 2023 budget, which keeps real estate taxes at 18 mills.
It is a balanced budget that calls for $6,018,200 in expenses and revenues plus $552,272 in Liquid Fuels revenues and expenditures.
At 18 mills, this means a resident with a home worth of $100,000 would pay about $450 in real estate taxes. That rate of 18 mills is the maximum the township can tax real estate without court approval.
The 2023 budget is more than $1 million higher than the 2022 budget of $4,997,488.
Secretary Treasurer Barbara Shaffner said this is due to the township receiving $1,200,000 in American Recovery Act funds from the federal government.
Under expenditures, the township is budgeting $1,908,315 for the police department, but Shaffner said with the township about to merge its police department with Clearfield Borough’s police department, these numbers are an estimate and can change.
Because of the pending merger, the township budgeted for the police department to remain independent for the first three months of the year with the remaining nine months falling under the category “Regional Police.” There is $1,249,032 budgeted in the regional police category.
For the first three months, $156,738 is budgeted for police department payroll, $56,875 for health insurance, $43,014 for auto and liability insurance, $30,000 for supplies purchased using American Recovery Act funds, and $193,336.
For general government expenditures the township has budgeted $750,262, which includes $165,000 for employee insurance and benefits, and $150,000 for an engineering ARC grant.
For employee salaries, there is $52,000 budgeted for administrative payroll, which includes the salaries of Shaffner and Assistant Secretary Bailey Flanagan. Shaffner is paid a wage of $21.02 per hour, but she is planning on retiring this spring. Flanagan is paid $16.50 per hour.
The township also budgeted $36,000 to be paid to the three township supervisors for serving as assistant roadmasters.
The township has budged $195,146 to the fire department, $45,000 is from ARC funds, $40,000 is from contributions from the fire relief, $31,800 is from contributions, and Workman’s Compensation is $16,285.
The township budgeted $123,426 for code enforcement, $40,000 is for payroll, $50,000 is for blighted properties, and $20,330 for health insurance.
The township budgeted $107,730 for highways-general service of which $60,000 is for fuel, $15,000 for highway supplies, and $28,730 for capital purchases.
There is $98,965 budgeted for snow removal, of which $74,998 is for supplies, $18,000 for payroll, and $5,967 for FICA.
For signs and signals, the township budgeted $304,677, of which $299,177 is coming from a traffic light grant.
For roads and bridges, the township budgeted $2,105,730 of which $1.2 million and $87,500 are budgeted for Lick Run Bridge, $300,000 for capital construction, $200,000 for a storm water project, $85,449 for a conservation district project, and $100,000 in expenditures using Act 13 (natural gas impact fees) funds, $57,000 for payroll, and $30,000 for supplies.
The township budgeted $277,500 for parks and recreation with $250,000 from a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant to be used to construct a softball/youth baseball field, $7,500 for the dog park, $10,000 for service and charges and $10,000 for construction.
In the category of insurance, the township is budgeting $76,588, of which $25,000 is for Workman’s Compensation, $22,280 for auto insurance, $19,308 for property and liability insurance and $10,000 for unemployment insurance.
For contributions, the township budgeted $5,000 for the Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport Authority, $750 for CAST, $2,500 for the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, and $1,250 to the SPCA.
For revenues, the township is anticipating receiving $2,220,600 from tax revenue, of which $1,046,000 is from real estate taxes-current, $200,000 from the Local Services Tax, $550,000 from earned income taxes, $200,000 from earned income taxes prior year, and $85,000 from real estate taxes tax claims.
For non-revenue receipts, the township is expecting to receive $1.2 million from ARC grant, $430,000 from state Department of Environmental Protection grants, and $325,000 from Act 13 revenues, and $50,000 for the school resource officers.
The budget was finalized in late December, and the supervisors voted to keep real estate taxes at 18 mills at its reorganizational meeting Tuesday.