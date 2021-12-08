Lawrence Township Supervisors voted to hire a part-time member of the road crew at its meeting Tuesday night.
The supervisors voted to hire Jason Witherite of Curwensville at a rate of pay 70 percent of the regular contract wage rate. The township is also requiring Witherite to obtain a CDL license.
In other business, Chief Douglas Clark presented the November statistics for the police department. According to Clark there were 36 criminal arrests, seven DUI arrests, seven drug arrests, issued eight non-traffic citations, 104 traffic citations, 156 warnings, 128 traffic stops, , there were eight parking complaints, officers attended 33 court hearings, served 37 warrants and total incidents were 937, up from 869 from November of 2020. The officers of the month were Zachary Cowan, Levi Olson and Nathan Lash.
“All three of them did an outstanding job,” Clark said.
The supervisors voted to refund Walmart $14,983 in real estate taxes. Walmart won its tax appeal in 2019 but never received its refund, township Solicitor Linda Lewis said.