Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday voted to approve the final sales agreement of the former Bayer Clothing building in Hyde to Joe Aveni for $450,000.
The township used to have its police station in the building, but in October 2020, the township purchased the former Butler Chevrolet building from American Land Holding Corporation and relocated all of its operations to the new site on state Route 879 between Clearfield and Curwensville.
The township purchased the building in exchange for the former township building on George Street, valued at $225,000 plus an additional $450,000 for a total of $675,000, according to previous news stories.
Supervisors on Tuesday voted to use the proceeds of the sale of the Bayer Building to pay off the remaining debt on the building, which is $314,143.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said Aveni plans to place a business in the building and have rental space available. Starz Cheerleading is also now in the building and youth baseball will continue to have batting cages there, Ruffner said.
The sale of the building allowed the township to pay off the debt on its new building and have enough left over to place $135,857 in reserves. Ruffner said the township is now virtually debt free.
The only debt the township has remaining is from the sanitary sewer system, which is scheduled to be turned over to the Clearfield Municipal Authority when it takes over the township’s and Clearfield Borough’s sanitary sewer systems.
Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner reported that the township received $325,317 in Act 13 natural gas impact fees from the state in 2021. The township was only anticipating receiving $195,000 in Act 13 funds in 2021, Shaffner said.