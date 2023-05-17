Lawrence Township continues to have issues with garbage at the compost site and the recreation park.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Roadmaster Jim King said the township continues to have significant issues with illegal dumping at the compost site.
“The compost site is completely out of control,” King said. “I can’t make enough trips up there, I’m going to have to move in and live there to try to catch them.”
He said people are bringing truck loads of stone, dumping plastic garbage bags full of trash and hiding garbage in bags of leaves and cut grass.
People are also putting metal items in with brush and they are causing thousands of dollars in damage to the township’s wood chipper, King said.
King also said the township is also having problems with people putting their household garbage in the dumpsters at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park.
The dumpsters are for trash generated at the park, but the road crew is finding the dumpsters constantly being filled with large plastic garbage bags filled with household garbage, used diapers, etc.
King credited the road crew for their efforts in keeping the park clean. He said a lot of these bags have “goop” running out of them and the dumpsters are completely filled with trash that shouldn’t be there.
The township will soon be installing video surveillance cameras at the compost site and the recreation park already has cameras, but they can only be viewed on site, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said. Eventually, the township is going to set them up so the security cameras can be viewed from the police station.
Assistant Chief Julie Curry said the police department will also work to address the illegal dumping problem.
In other business, King said are several road projects going on and the township only has a limited number of road crew employees and asked motorists to have patience while driving in the township while these projects are going on.