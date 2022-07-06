Clearfield Area School District and Lawrence Township are moving forward to placing an additional police officer in Clearfield schools.
Lawrence Township Board supervisors on Tuesday appointed police Officer Levi Olson as a second School Resource Officer effective Aug. 22.
Olson has been a police officer with the township since 2013, and a full-time officer since 2018. SRO’s are fully equipped and armed uniformed police officers who are trained to work in schools.
Currently, there is one SRO stationed in the school district, Officer Charles Marshall, who splits his time between the high school and the elementary school.
With the appointment of Olson, Olson would be working full-time in the elementary school and Marshall would work full time in the high school, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
The school district pays for the entire cost of the officers and there is no cost to the township, Ruffner said.
The township and the school district have one year left on a five year agreement for the SRO program. Supervisors voted to allow the school district to void that agreement and replace it with another five year agreement that covers both officers.
In a telephone interview, Clearfield Area School District Superintendent Terry Struble said the SRO program has been a “great success” and the school board asked the township to look for ways to add another police officer to improve the police presence and the security at its schools.
“It’s one more step as we constantly and continually review our safety procedures as what we need to do to make sure our staff and students are safe at school,” Struble said.
The school district pays for the salary, benefits and milage for the police officers and it costs about $100,000 per year, Struble said.
Because of the amount of training that is involved for SROs the school district is looking for another five-year contract. The board will vote on a new five-year contract once it is received from the township, Struble said.
To replace Olson, the township supervisors promoted Officer Clinton Neff from part-time to full-time effective Aug. 15.