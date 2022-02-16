Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors voted to apply for grants for construction projects on Industrial Park Road and Lick Run Bridge at its recent meeting.
Both applications are for Statewide Local Share Assessment Grants. The application for Industrial Park Road is for $800,000 and it is to complete roadwork. The Lick Run Bridge application is for $80,000 for bridge repairs, according to township Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner.
The Industrial Park Road project includes a complete replacement of the road and storm water drainage from the intersection with state Route 879 near Lowes to roughly the Clearfield VFW, according to Shaffner. The other portion of the road is being replaced using an Appalacian Regional Commission grant that the township received last June. That grant is for $1.2 million.
The Lick Run Bridge project includes repairs to the abutments that have experienced some undermining, Shaffner said.
Neither grant requires any local matching funds, Shaffner said. She said the due date for the applications is March 15 and said if the township is awarded the grants, the projects likely wouldn’t start until next year.
Both grants are from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, Shaffner said.
In other business:
- Supervisors appointed Chester Fletcher to the Lawrence Township Recreation Park Board to fill the open seat that expires on March 18, 2024.
Supervisors approved the subdivision application submitted by Joe Waroquier for at 61 Scale House Ln.