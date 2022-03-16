Lawrence Township officials voted to appoint Supervisors Randy Powell and Jeremy Ruffler to a regional police commission to study a possible merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police departments at its meeting Tuesday night.
The resolution doesn’t officially merge the police departments to form a regional police department, but appoints the two supervisors to a police commission to study the possibility of merging the two law enforcement agencies.
Co-Solicitor Linda Lewis had presented the motion to the supervisors for approval.
“The township is on board. We are 100 percent in agreement that this is the best thing for everybody,” Ruffner said. “Not only will it provide better service to the community, it has the potential to save us some money.”
Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department also spoke in favor of regionalization.
“I think if done correctly this will be a good move,” Clark said.
He said a regional police department would serve the needs of both the borough and the township more efficiently
Clark said both the township and the borough police departments are having difficulty finding staff and a larger police department would be more attractive for police officers because there are more positions for advancement.
But, he said this merger shouldn’t be rushed and they need to take the time to make sure its done right the first time.
“But I am very confident that the end result would be a very fine police department,” Clark said.
Randy Powell said the borough and the township have been discussing this for four months and said he was in favor of a merger.
“This will be a big plus for Lawrence Township residents and Clearfield Borough residents,” Powell said.
Powell said the Clearfield Borough Council will be considering a similar resolution at its meeting Thursday.
Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Borough Police Department was at the meeting at the invitation of Clark. Clearfield Borough Councilman Steve Livergood was also in attendance, but neither spoke at the meeting.
The supervisors also welcomed attorney William A. Shaw Jr. who attended his first meeting as co-solicitor. The supervisors appointed Shaw to the position at its previous meeting.