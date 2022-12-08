Lawrence Township Supervisors earlier this week voted to move forward to demolishing two blighted properties.
Supervisors voted to have an abstract done on 1410 Daisy St. and authorized Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder to obtain quotes on having the building demolished.
The supervisors also authorized to have the building at 1414 Daisy St. demolished.
“We have to move a little bit quicker on (this),” Lauder said. “It’s bad.”
She said the building is a safety hazard because its structural supports have failed, its roof is caving in and its doors are open so people can go inside.
She said she has talked to the owner who said they do not have the funds to demolish the building, but is OK with the township doing so.
Lauder asked permission to obtain quotes to have the home removed. She said she was planning to put a lien on the property to get the owner to pay the cost of the demolition.
She said the owner asked if he could make payments to pay the cost demolition instead of a lien, but supervisors rejected this request.
“We are not a financing company,” Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
Supervisor Randy Powell also agreed with Lauder with the township putting a lien on the property to recover the cost of demolition.
In other business:
- Roadmaster Jim King said he is receiving numerous complaints about motorists speeding on Turnpike Avenue. He said there are a lot of children and school buses on the road and asked the police department to have extra patrols on the road.
- Supervisors voted to purchase a 60 foot by 100 foot steel storage building from Steel Master Building Systems for $93,440. The township is going to use the building to store its stone, Ruffner said.