Lawrence Township Supervisors at their recent meeting approved advertising that the township intends to adopt the International Property Maintenance Code, 2018 Edition.
The International Property Maintenance Code places requirements on the use and maintenance of buildings and related structures such as swimming pools, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and fire protection systems in existing residential and nonresidential structures.
The township is including language that makes violations of the code a summary offense, with fines of $50 to $1,000 and up to 30 days in jail.
The offending party will also be ordered to correct the violation or make restitution for the violation at the discretion of the court, according to Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr.
Once it is published in the newspaper, Shaw said a public hearing would be held before the township supervisors can vote on final approval.
In other business:
- Supervisors are holding a budget workshop on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at the township building.
- Director Lisa Koval of the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library announced the library will be honoring veterans on Nov. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. They will be providing coffee and donuts. She also gave an update on improvements at the library. She said the library added new seven new computers, three laptops to the young adult section and a 55-inch Smartboard that greatly enhanced the library’s programming. She also reported the library upgraded its exterior lighting at its building.