The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors discussed issues with leaf collection and the continuing problem of illegal dumping in the township at its meeting Tuesday night.
Roadmaster Jim King reported the township is having issues with leaf collection because people are parking their vehicles on the streets in front of the leaf piles, making it impossible for the township road crew to pick up the leaves.
When this happens, members of the road crew try to contact the homeowner and knock on doors but often get no answer, King said.
The township will then get a call later from the homeowner complaining that the leaves weren’t picked up. The owner then asks that the crew make a special trip to come back to the neighborhood to pick up the leaves, King said.
Supervisor Randy Powell reminded residents that they have to have their vehicles off the roads by 6 a.m. on leaf collection day if they want their leaves picked up.
King also said the township continues to have problems with illegal dumping at the compost site along Mann Road.
He said recently someone dumped a large amount of big logs at the compost site that are significantly larger than the 5-inch maximum diameter allowed.
He said the large logs are causing a lot of issues because they are difficult to remove, even with the bulldozers.
“They are causing a lot of chaos up there,” King said of the illegal logs. “It’s a nightmare.”
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the township is planning to install security cameras at the compost site in an attempt to stop illegal dumping.
Secretary Barbara Shaffner reported the township was notified by the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority that it cannot perform its illegal dumping enforcement program because it can’t find an employee to perform the work.
The township pays $500 per year to the authority to perform illegal dumping enforcement in the township. Ruffner said the solid waste authority is giving the township the option of staying in the program, with the money being used to help pay for a dumpster next spring that could be used to place refuse from illegal dumping, or ask for a refund of a pro-rated amount of approximately $330.
The supervisors voted to stay in the program. Ruffner said the township is planning to have two dumpsters next spring. One dumpster would be for garbage from illegal dumping collected by the township road crew and one for a community cleanup day where residents can take large items for disposal similar to what the township did last year.