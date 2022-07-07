Lawrence Township Supervisors received a grant to purchase a new wood chipper for its compost site, it was announced at its recent meeting. Also at the meeting, officials also voted to apply for grants for improvements to Turnpike Avenue, and for funding a regional police department with Clearfield Borough.
Supervisors voted to apply for a $915,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to rehabilitate Turnpike Avenue from the intersection with U.S. Route 322 to the hospital.
The project would resurface the roadway and improve drainage along the street, Secretary Barbara Shaffner said.
“It was tar and chipped a few years ago but it’s starting to deteriorate,” Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
Shaffner also reported that the township received a $350,000 Act 101 902 grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection to purchase a new wood chipper for the compost site. The total cost of the wood chipper is $480,920 and the township will pay for the remaining cost not covered by the grant, Shaffner said.
Supervisors also voted to apply for grant funding to help offset the cost of forming a regional police department with Clearfield Borough. The township and borough are currently working on a plan to merge their police departments and form a regional department. The grant is still being prepared by the township’s grant writer, Dr. Mary Tatum, and they don’t yet have the amount the township would be applying for, Shaffner said.
In other business, Sgt. Julie Curry provided the police department’s statistics for the month of June. The department had 47 criminal arrests, 9 drug arrests, 10 DUI arrests, 15 summary arrests, 96 traffic arrests, 98 traffic stops, 192 warning notices were issues and investigated five parking complaints.
Supervisors also awarded the bid for the fencing for the new dog park at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park to Bash Contracting of Clearfield for $19,671.
The township will advertise the township roadmaster post. The township’s current roadmaster is Ron Woodling. In May, supervisors voted to give notice to Woodling that they were terminating the roadmaster agreement with him.
The agreement requires the township give Woodling 90 days notice that they are ending the agreement. When asked by news media what Woodling’s employment status was going forward, Supervisor Randy Powell said, “No comment.”
John Witherite was hired as a full-time member of the road crew at a starting pay of 90 percent of the contract rate.