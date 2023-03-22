Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday voted to reorganize its fire police.
Supervisors voted 3-0 to dissolve the Lawrence Township Fire Police and reassigned the fire police duties to each of the three fire companies.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said under the former system, Lawrence Township Fire Police was a township wide organization, but most personnel of the fire police came from the Hyde Vol. Fire Co.
Ruffner said it makes more sense to have each of the fire stations have their own fire police so if traffic control is needed, each of those stations would be individually dispatched. He said this change would solve a lot of confusion on which fire police organization is dispatched to a scene.
Ruffner also said it makes more sense for the individual fire chiefs being in charge of the fire police instead of having to worry about an outside agency. Ruffner said they met with the fire chiefs and said he believes they are in agreement with this move.
Ruffner said he doesn’t believe the public would see any major difference.
He said the equipment would stay with the individual fire police members and the fire police vehicle would likely stay with the Hyde company.
In other business, supervisors:
- awarded the bids for 2RC stone to Bucktail Excavators of St. Marys for $14.91 per ton. Supervisors also voted to accept the bid from Bucktail Excavators for 2RC modified for $17.41, unless it is determined to not meet state Department of Transportation standards. If this is the case, the bid is awarded to the next lowest bidder, Woodland Equipment 2A certified at $17.90 per ton.
- tabled bids for the stone storage building to check if the design meets the township’s needs.
- approved putting a lien on property at 227 Clark St. to recover the $10,489 the township spent to demolish the dilapidated/unsafe structure on the property.
- agreed to have an intern from the North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission work with the road crew this summer at no cost to the township.