Lawrence Township Supervisors and recreation park board members discussed upcoming improvements to the park and possible locations for batting cages.
Recreation Park Board President Chester Fletcher said he is going to meet with officials from the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center about having its students build a barbecue pit and pavilion at the park.
He said it would be a good community project for the students, involving several programs such as welding, masonry, carpentry and drafting, and it would save the park board some money.
He said the project would be approximately 14 feet long and six feet wide, but he didn’t know if it would need to get permits. Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder said since it has a roof, permits would be required.
Fletcher reported the football field scoreboard was recently damaged and in need of repair. He said it appears the scoreboard was struck by lightning. He said he spoke to township Secretary Barbara Shaffner who said the scoreboard is insured.
Recreation Park Board member Ronald Porter said a surge protector should be installed on the scoreboard to prevent it from happening again.
Fletcher reported that parking is becoming an issue at the park and asked if the parking lot could be expanded. Supervisor Brian Collins said he believes there is room to expand the parking lots.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the fence is now up at the new dog park at the recreation park, but the township hasn’t yet had the opportunity to plant the grass seed.
“Every day we go up there to plant grass seed, it pours down rain for three days,” Ruffner said.
Porter asked the supervisors the park board could use the $10,000 the township allocated to pay for legal fees for a new building at the recreation park to house the batting cages.
Porter said eventually they want to build a new building at the recreation park but it won’t happen for a while — and asked if the money could instead be used to help pay for renting a building to house the batting cages in the meantime.
Clearfield Area Baseball Softball Corporation’s batting cages were housed the former Bayer Building in Hyde, but they were destroyed when the roof collapsed.
Ruffner asked if they have a building they want to rent, and Porter said they are looking at a few possible locations.
“Hopefully they come to fruition,” Porter said.
Porter also said the recreation park board is planning to hold small games of chance to raise money.