Lawrence Township Supervisors addressed numerous complaints of excessive speeding throughout the township at its meeting Tuesday night.
Roadmaster Jim King reported they are receiving numerous complaints of speeding from residents of the Golden Rod neighborhood.
He said people are complaining about numerous vehicles driving too fast in the residential neighborhood and with school out for the summer, there are a lot of children outside on the roads riding their bikes, walking their dogs, etc. and there is concern someone is going to injured.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said they are receiving a lot of complaints on Mount Joy, especially in the area of the railroad tracks near Moyer’s Auto Body.
He said some motorists are driving fast and “jumping” the railroad tracks.
Ruffner said the township is also receiving complaints of excessive speeding on Leonard Street. He said there are no sidewalks on the road, so residents in the area walk on the road for exercise. The excessive speeding is causing a hazard.
King also said he is receiving complaints from residents on Park Avenue about speeding.
“They say its just a race track over there on Friday and Saturday nights,” King said. Ruffner said it is the same on Glen Richey Highway.
Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Regional Police Department cautioned motorists to obey the speed limit and the traffic laws. He said the department would be stepping up its enforcement of traffic laws, especially in many of these problem areas.
Ruffner said he is going to approach the state Department of Transportation about the process of getting speed limit signs put up along Leonard Street and Golden Rod, and is the process of getting speed limit signs in some of these areas.
Supervisor Randy Powell said some areas like Golden Rod used to have speed limit signs, but over the years they have disappeared.
In the areas that had them before, the township doesn’t need permission from PennDOT to put them back up.
He said the township will have to check the its records to see which streets received permission from PennDOT for speed limit signs.
In other police business, McGinnis reported a police officer was injured in the line of duty recently. According to McGinnis, during a traffic stop, a suspect got out of his vehicle and fled into the woods. The suspect was captured and was found with a large amount of suspected illegal drugs, but the police officer twisted his ankle during the pursuit. The officer will be on light duty until he recovers, McGinnis said.
In other business, King said the public also needs to be more respectful of township staff. He said too many people are coming to the township building and using disrespectful language to staff.
“There is no reason for people to come to the window and be belligerent and swearing at the top of their lungs,” King said. “It’s getting ridiculous.”
He said some people will walk in front of the township trucks and start swearing at staff. King said residents have to remember there are only seven members of the road crew who have to take care of 90 miles of township roads.
For people complaining about the weeds and grass along their roads, King said they have the township’s lawnmower out daily trying to get the brush under control. King said they only have one mower and they probably could use two or three mowers, and they don’t have the manpower.